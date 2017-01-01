We take care of your accommodation and workplace for a fixed price.
You have the flexibility to choose when and where you want to be!
Why us?
We’re offering you the possibility to travel between Coimbra, Oporto and Lisbon while working remotely in the best places in these towns! We will find you a place to sleep, the best working and eating spots in town and you can organize your stay the way you want.
Flexibility You can choose where you want to be in Portugal for the time you want and change between cities as you wish!
Local knowledge You will have local people giving you all the information you need to make the most of your stay! Enjoy the city as much as possible with our restaurant tips, suggested events and activities.
Remote work vibe, local feeling You have all the freedom to do whatever you want during your stay with us but don’t forget that you will always have a bird that knows the cities and can help you with everything you need.
Lisboa
Built on a series of hills with scenic vistas from every angle, Lisbon is Europe's second-oldest capital. Has one of the world's greatest natural harbors which attracted different civilizations, now reflected in its architecture and culture recalling Phoenicians, Celts, Romans, Visigoths and Moors.
Its mild climate makes it an ideal year-round destination and it’s officially Western Europe's least expensive capital. It's a friendly city with a cosmopolitan population, welcoming to all visitors and families, and open to minorities and alternative lifestyles.
Its surroundings offer an incredible variety of attractions, from fairytale palaces in one of Europe's most romantic towns (Sintra), to world-class golf and fun in Europe's largest casino in Estoril, to surfing in Cascais or escaping to a natural park in Arrábida, to dolphin-watching in Setúbal.
What we offer
Housing (private and shared rooms)
Workspace with good internet
Curated restaurants, places and activities by locals from each city
Curated events and networking opportunities
Daily support
Porto
Set aside the Douro River, Porto is not a new city, it is still showing its Roman and Medieval faces to the world. It is an ancient port steeped in history and tradition. It is a highly atmospheric place that has become known for its monuments by renowned architects (Gustave Eiffel's Dona Maria Bridge, Nicolau Nasoni's Clerigos Tower, Rem Koolhaas' Casa da Musica, or Siza Vieira's Serralves Museum).
This is the city that originated and named Port Wine and it is also the birthplace of that world-famous fictional character, Harry Potter - author J. K. Rowling was living in Oporto as an English teacher when she started writing her first book.
Check out the Lello Bookshop with its amazing Neo-Gothic interiors, or head to the São Bento railway station to see the 20,000 tiles that decorate its walls. From the Mercado do Bolhão food market to the many port wine lodges - this city just keeps giving to those with a serious appetite for culinary finds.
Coimbra
On the margins of the river Mondego, Coimbra is known for its University, the oldest in Portugal and one of the oldest in Europe, which over time has shaped the city’s image as the “students city".
Known as the medieval capital of Portugal for over a hundred years, Coimbra wears its weighty importance in Portuguese history with dignity. Its atmospheric, beautiful historic core cascades down a hillside in a lovely setting on the east bank of the Rio Mondego.
On a summer evening, the city’s old stone walls reverberate with the haunting metallic notes of the guitarra (Portuguese guitar) and the full, deep voices of fado singers. All the way from the upper town to the downtown there are fine old churches and narrow streets with lively cafes, bars, pastry shops, restaurants, boutiques, and other shops.
Then there's the city’s modern side – a contemporary riverfront park with terrace bars and restaurants, a spiffy pedestrian bridge across the Mondego, and vast shopping complexes.
